Gunmen kill Army Captain, abduct wife, mother in Kogi

beA Nigeria army captain attached to the 353 Artillery Regiment, Ojo, Lagos, on Sunday, was shot dead by armed bandits along Okene-Lokoja highway.

Captain GSM Abubakar ran into the armed bandits while traveling from Lagos to the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, to participate in this year’s junior officers course.

He was shot at and killed instantly while the bandits abducted his wife and mother who were in the vehicle when the incident happened. The remains of Capt Abubakar has been moved to his hometown in Niger state for burial.

The family of the deceased and few men in military uniform, according to reports, came to collect the remains of the slain army officer at Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja at about 1.45 pm on Tuesday afternoon in a military ambulance.

According to Kogi Reports, a detachment of military personnel at the Army Record Lokoja and SARS operatives are still combing the forest to rescue the abducted wife and mother of the slain officer.