Gunmen kill District Head in Kebbi

Wednesday, July 8, 2020 1:27 pm


Alhaji Musa Muhammad-Bahago, the District Head of Bajida in Fakai Local Government area of Kebbi has been killed by unidentified gunmen on Tuesday.
Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) through telephone on Wednesday, Alhaji Umar Muhammad, the late district head’s elder brother said the incident occurred on Tuesday at about 6pm.
The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Nafi’u Abubakar, also confirmed the incident, saying, “it is true, we are aware and it is unfortunate.”
Abubakar said that late district head was returning to his village from Zuru when the gunmen ambushed him.
“He was brought down from his vehicle and killed, we are making efforts to arrest the perpetrators of this dastardly act,” the police spokesman said.
Until his death, Muhammad-Bahago, aged 56, was the Sarkin Kudun Bajida.
