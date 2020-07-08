The Federal Government on Wednesday suspended planned resumption of schools and participation of Nigerian students in the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations earlier scheduled for August 4 to September 5.

Adamu Adamu, the Minister of Education told jpurnalists at the end of the weekly cabinet meeting that federal schools would remain closed until it is safe to reopen them.

Adamu who said the West African Examinations Council could not determine the resumption date of schools for Nigeria. also appealed to state governments to reconsider their decision to reopen schools.

The Minister added that it is preferable for Nigerian students lose an academic year than to be exposed to the coronavirus pandemic.

Details later…