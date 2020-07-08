Just in: Osinbajo speaks on alleged receipt of N4bn from Magu

The Office of the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday strongly responded to a series of tweets and online publications Ude on PointBlank News and Newsreel.com.ng credited to one Jackson Ude that he received the sum of N4 billion from the embattled acting chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC as ‘totally false and baseless.’

Ude had alleged in the report that Magu told the presidential panel currently probing him that he gave N4 billion out of the N39 billion he allegedly stole to the Vice President.

According to the reports, the now suspended acting EFCC Chairman gave the money to Osinbajo after the Vice President asked him to release some loots recovered by the Commission.

While affirming that it has asked the security agencies to investigate the claims which, according to him defamatory in nature, the office of the Vice President said, ” In essence, Ude’s story is that “embattled former Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, allegedly embezzled over N39 billion and gave Vice President Yemi Osinabjo (sic) N4 billion, after the VP gave instructions to him to release some of the recovered loots…” The same Jackson Ude has also been circulating a video on YouTube with a female commentator, peddling the same lies.

“With all emphasis at our disposal, let it be firmly stated that these are totally false and baseless fabrications purporting to reflect goings-on at the Probe Panel investigating Mr. Ibrahim Magu. They are indeed completely absurd in every respect.

“Sadly, such mindless, vicious and reckless publications have now become the preferred tool of unscrupulous and reprobate elements in our society who are procured with monetary inducement to peddle blatant falsehood, tarnish the image of upright public officials and mislead unsuspecting Nigerians.

“Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, will of course not be distracted by these obvious campaigns of lies and calumny. The online publications, being criminally defamatory in nature, have been referred to the relevant law enforcement agencies for investigation and necessary action.”