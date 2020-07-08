Nigeria COVID-19 cases set to exceed 30, 000 mark

Going by the trends of the past few weeks, cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria will definitely exceed 30,000 when the data for new confirmed infections is released on Wednesday evening.

As at Tuesday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC announced that the country has recorded 503 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total infections from the virus in the country to 29,879.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known on its official twitter handle on Tuesday.

The NCDC said that as at July 7, a total of 503 new confirmed cases and 15 deaths were recorded across the country.

The health agency said that no new state had reported a case in the last 24 hours.

According to NCDC, to date, 29,879 cases have been confirmed while 12,108 cases have been discharged and 669 deaths have been recorded in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 503 new cases were reported from 20 states.

They states are: Lagos (153), Ondo (76) Edo (54), FCT (41), Enugu (37), Rivers (30), Benue (24), Osun (20), Kaduna (15), Kwara (13), Abia (9) and Borno (8).

Others are Plateau (6),Taraba (5), Ogun (3), Kano (3), Kebbi (2), Nasarawa (2), Bayelsa(1), and Gombe (1).

The health agecy said that COVID-19 affected people differently, based on age and underlying health status.

It said that anyone who felt exposed to a case, or noticed known symptoms of COVID-19, should call state helpline immediately to get tested.

The NCDC urged Nigerians to refrain from prank calls to ensure that those who needed help got the required attention.