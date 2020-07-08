Police arrest bandit, wife with 2 AK 47 rifles in Kebbi

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Agunbiade Oluyemi- Lasore disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

He explained that the suspect was arrested alongside his wife on June 29, by a team of policemen on stop and search duty along Birnin Yauri- Zuru Road.

“On June 29, a team of policemen while on stop and search duty along Birnin Yauri- Zuru Road, intercepted one Umaru Usman of Zangon Labandi village, Zurmi Local Government Area (LGA) of Zamfara.

“Also arrested were his wife, Halima Adamu of the same address in possession of two AK 47 rifles and 154 calibre of 7.62×39mm ammunition.

“The police also recovered one army camouflage shirt and charms in their possession.

“In the course of investigation, one Taru Mai Unguwa of Danmaraya village in Ngaski LGA of the state was arrested for being an informant,” he said.

He said that the suspects would be charged to court for criminal conspiracy, being in possession of prohibited firearms.

Oluyemi-Lasore added that the command also arrested four suspected kidnappers, three hoodlums, four suspected armed robbers, five thieves suspected to be terrorising the people of the state.

“From them, we recovered valuable items including cars and motorcycles, among others,” he said.

He reiterated that the command in collaboration with sister security agencies, would not hesitate to deal decisively with criminal elements and their accomplices in the state.

The commissioner called on motorcyclists in the state to be wary of taking strangers on charter to unknown destinations.

He said that credible intelligence revealed that suspected robbers usually hit motorists with hammer while on transit.