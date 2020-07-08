Voters in Nasarawa bye-election must use face masks – INEC

Uthman Ajidagba, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), made the disclosure at a meeting with political parties, security agencies and other stakeholders on Wednesday in Lafia.

According to him, the commission is determined to observe COVID-19 protocols during the the bye election and any other election that will be conducted while the pandemic lasts.

The REC noted that the bye election was as a result of the death of the member representing Nasarawa central constituency, Mr Suleiman Adamu, who died in May.

He explained that though the death was a sad development, the commission needed to discharge its constitutional role by conducting election to fill the vacancy created by his demise.

“We are going into an election in only one constituency, this exercise is unique with different features and conducts because of the prevailing health challenges.

“Since we are desirous of fulfilling our constitutional duties, we have devised means of guaranteeing safety of personnel and electorates during the voting process,” he said.

Ajidagba also said the commission would provide alcohol based hand sanitisers, infrared thermometers and enforce physical distancing among others, during the poll.

He pledged that the commission would be neutral and ensure that any one that won was declared irrespective of his political party.

He therefore, urged the stakeholders especially youths, electorates and politicians to exhibit high sense of maturity to ensure hitch free election.

Similarly, Bola Longe, Commissioner of Police in Nasarawa state who spoke on behalf of other security agencies, said they would be neutral and carry out their job without fear or favour.

The police commissioner advised voters to observe all COVID-19 protocols during the election as violators would not be allowed to participate in the exercise.

The meeting was attended by representatives of All Progressives Congress (APC) Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) and security agencies among others.