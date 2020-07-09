10 dead, 3 injured in Bayelsa auto crash

10 dead, 3 injured in Bayelsa auto crash

Thursday, July 9, 2020 11:34 pm


File photo: FRSC officials rescue victims at an accident scene

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Command in Bayelsa has confirmed ten persons dead in a road traffic accident along Tombia-Amassoma road in the state.

Mr Robert Ogom, the Sector Commander, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Yenagoa that three persons were injured in the incident which occurred on Wednesday night.

”The incident was a head-on collision involving a truck and a 14-seater bus that had 13 persons on board.

“The impact was heavy on the bus and it caught fire, burning all the occupants. The incident occurred at about 9 p.m.

“Eight of the passengers were burnt to ashes on the spot, two others died at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital in Okolobiri.

“By the time our personnel got to the scene, the driver of the truck had run away,” he said.

Ogom blamed the crash on bad lighting system and speeding by both drivers.

“Drivers should always ensure that their vehicles are in order before entering the road. They should also avoid speeding and dangerous driving,” he advised.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    51 mins ago

    Police arrest 2 suspects who allegedly kill man, stole his vehicle in Anambra 
    1 hour ago

    Ondo Guber: 17 parties notify INEC of primaries
    1 hour ago

    Again, gunmen kill naval officer, woman in Kogi
    1 hour ago

    Osun varsity to complete N13bn teaching hospital in 2021 – VC
    2 hours ago

    Buhari signs revised 2020 budget Friday – Presidential aide
    2 hours ago

    Mining coy seeks N500m compensation from Ebonyi Govt
    2 hours ago

    FCTA Health Secretary speaks on his experience with COVID-19
    2 hours ago

    Some governors to join in implementing  economic sustainability plan – Osinbajo