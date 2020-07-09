13 facts about Church of Satan. Why Police arrested its leader

To many Nigerians, the name, Church of Satan, sounds weird, yet its members take a pride in it. It was supposed to be a foreign thing, so, many thought! Otherwise known as the Assemblies of Light Bearer Greater Church of Lucifer, the church is based in Ohafia, Abia State, the home town of popular tele-evangelist, Rev. Uma Ukpai. As a follow up to the alleged dsetruction of its structure by youths of Ohafia, its founder, Ifekwe Udo, has been arrested by operatives of the Abia State Police Command.

According to a report by The Sun, this is coming as the Chairman of Ohafia Local Government Area, Hon. Fred Idika, said the council would not want Udo and his Church of Satan to come back in the area as he was a bad influence to the community.

The report has it further that Police arrested Udo, also known as Lucifer or Fada-Fada, earlier in the week for violating the lockdown protocol directives of both the state and federal governments.

Udo, who is reported to own a brothel in Ohafia, was also said to have been arrested for allegedly “terrorising the community and this led to the youth of the area destroying the satanic images outside his church when he was arrested.”

A native of the community who gave his name simply as Kalu said people of Ohafia knew his evil practices but nobody could confront him because of his claimed connections with evil forces. Kalu said: “There is nothing people cannot do now just for money and power. He claims to have the power Satan has. He is known to use voodoo power on his members and has been getting away with so many things until now.

“It was a thing of joy and happiness for the people of Ohafia around the world that this man has been arrested by the police. Udo became popular few years back when he established his Church of Satan and began to give some jobless youths in the community motorcycles on hire purchase.”

Idika said the state Commissioner of Police alerted them that the founder of the Church of

Satan, Ohafia violated the COVID-19 protocol directives and that they were coming down to shut the place, and that police went there with the Mobile Court to shut down the church.

The council boss said before now, Udo and others had been arrested by police from Force Headquarters, Abuja “under offence I do not know about, but until they are arraigned, we should be able to know why they were arrested”.

The Council boss said even if the founder of the church of Satan was released, the council “would not want him to continue with what he is during in Ohafia because he is a very bad influence on the community.

13 facts about the Church of Satan

1. The Church of Satan, according to many submissions aggregated by Wikipedia, is a religious organization dedicated to Satanism as codified in The Satanic Bible.

2 The Church of Satan was established at the Black House in San Francisco, California, on Walpurgisnacht, April 30, 1966

3. It was founded by Anton Szandor LaVey, who was the Church’s High Priest until his death in 1997.

4. In 2001, Peter H. Gilmore was appointed to the position of High Priest, and the church’s headquarters were moved to Hell’s Kitchen, Manhattan, New York City.

5. Peter H. Gilmore describes its members as “skeptical atheists”, embracing the Hebrew root of the word “Satan” as “adversary”.

6. The Church of Satan describes its structural basis as a cabal that is “an underground cell-system of individuals who share the basis of [our] philosophy”.

7. Membership in the Church of Satan is available on two levels: registered membership and active membership.

8. Registered members are those who choose to affiliate on a formal level by filling out the required information and sending a one time registration fee.

9. Active membership is available for those who wish to take a more active role in the organization, and is subject to the completion of a more comprehensive application.

10. The organization does not disclose official membership numbers.

11. The church provides wedding, funeral, and baptismal services to members.

12. Such ceremonies are performed by a member of the church’s priesthood.

13. Its founder in Ohafia, Abia State, Nigeria, is Ifekwe Udo