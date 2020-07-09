Again, Adamawa Govt imposes curfew on Lamurde, Guyuk LGAs

The curfew was announced in a statement issued by Mr Humwashi Wonosikou, the Press Secretary to Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri, on Thursday in Yola.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the conflict first broke out early in June between two warring communities of Waja and Lunguda over farmland demarcation in Lamurde and Guyuk Local Government Areas.

NAN reports that the conflict affected 11 villages and unspecified number of people were feared killed, while several houses were destroyed in Guyuk and Lamurde local government areas.

Wonosikou said the curfew would be from 6 p.m to 6 a.m because of the renewed violence that erupted again in some communities and the attendant tension and fear of reprisal attacks.

He said the governor was disturbed and sad over the breach of peace in the affected areas and has consequently approved a dusk to dawn curfew with immediate effect.

“I am worried that the warring communities have refused to sheath their swords despite government’s peace building initiative,” Fintiri was quoted as saying.

The governor therefore warned those sponsoring violence to have a rethink and allow peace to reign in the areas.

Fintiri, the statement said, viewed the disturbances as unacceptable and advised the two neighbouring communities to learn to tolerate one other.

The governor said security agencies have been directed to enforce the curfew and urged residents of Guyuk and Lafiya community in Lamurde local government areas to shun rumour mongering and cooperate with security agencies to ensure a peaceful Adamawa.

He warned that anybody caught violating the curfew would be dealt with accordingly.

Fintiri advised residents to exercise restraint and remain calm as government was doing everything possible to track down the perpetrators and restore peace in the affected communities.