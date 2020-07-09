Again, gunmen kill naval officer, woman in Kogi

Two persons, including a naval officer, were on Thursday shot dead by unknown gunmen on Okene -Lokoja road in Kogi State.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Ayuba Ede, confirmed this to newsmen in Lokoja, saying that the incident occurred around 6p.m.

According to him, the officer, a man and a woman were travelling in a Toyota Sienna car when they were shot by yet to be identified gunmen.

He said that the naval officer was in uniform while the woman was in mufti.

The Commissioner said that the two of them died on the spot.

Ayuba who spoke on phone said he could not give further details, saying that detectives had been dispatched to the scene to gather full information.

“Yes, I heard about it and I have dispatched my men there to bring me the details of how and when it happened,” he said.

It would be recalled that an army officer Capt. GSM Abubakar, was shot dead by unknown gunmen on the same route on July 5.

Abubakar was travelling in his Honda car with his wife and mother when gunmen opened fire on them. He died on the spot.