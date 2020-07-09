COVID-19: UN to re-release Bob Marley’s One Love to support affected children

The United Nations has said a new version of Bob Marley’s iconic song, One Love, is to be released to support children badly affected by COVID-19.

According to the organisationa in a report published on Thursday, the initiative is aimed at raising funds for that purpose, adding that the late musician’s family had given its blessings.

The fundraising is coming amid warning by the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) that an additional 6,000 children could die every day from preventable causes in the next six months, the report said.

It stated that all of the endangered children live in developing countries where the pandemic has placed additional strain on already fragile health systems and basic services.

Released from the 1977 album, “Exodus”, by Bob Marley and The Wailers, One Love preaches unity and calls for action to end children’s suffering.

The UN report said the new version of the “much-loved reggae anthem” would go on sale on July 17.

It features members of the Marley family, world-renowned musicians, artists from conflict zones and children from vulnerable communities, it said.

The report quoted Marley’s daughter, Cedella, as saying her father wrote the song “about unity, peace, and universal love during a time when there was much trouble in the world.

“Even in a time when we aren’t able to ‘get together’, his message remains true today: we can get through this global crisis if we come together through one love and one heart,” she said.

Multinational jewellery maker, Pandora, has pledged to support the project by “matching every dollar raised to purchase One Love, up to the tune of one million dollars (N376 million), according to the UN.

All proceeds will support Reimagine, UNICEF’s global campaign to prevent the COVID-19 emergency from becoming a lasting crisis for children, the report added.

According to the report, the agency intends to use the money raised from the release of the new version of the song to respond to immediate needs, including “soap, facemasks, gloves, hygiene kits, protective equipment, and lifesaving information for children and families.”