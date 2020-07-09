Kogi to establish University of Science and Technology

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Kogi State Government is set to own a second University. It has approved the transmission of a bill for the establishment of the Confluence University of Science and Technology.

Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, disclosed this while briefing newsmen at the end of the state Executive Council meeting at the Government House, Lokoja.

Fanwo said the university which will be located in Osara will offer science and technology-based courses with a view to moving the state to it’s next level.

He explained that the state needed a university that will equip youths with requisite knowledge to feed the industries in the state especially the Ajaokuta Steel Company that will soon be fully operational.

The bill will be transmitted to the State House of Assembly by the Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice.

Similarly, the Commissioner of Education Science and Technology, Wemi Jones said approval was granted for the commencement of a program on school adoption aimed at bringing back the lost values in education in the state.

The News reports that Kogi State has a University in Anyigba, Kogi East. The one being mooted will be located in Osara, Kogi Central.