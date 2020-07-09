Nigeria COVID-19 cases hit 30,249

Nigeria COVID-19 cases hit 30,249

Thursday, July 9, 2020 9:26 am


Coronavirus Pandemic

Nigeria COVID-19 cases has jumped to 30,249 cases as it recorded 460  cases on Wednesday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced on on its official twitter handle .

The NCDC said that as at July 8 new confirmed cases was 460 with 15 deaths recorded, while no new state had reported a case in the last 24 hours.

According to it, a total of 30,249 cases have been confirmed, 12,373 cases discharged and 684 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The NCDC said that the 460 new cases were  reported from 21 states:

Lagos (150); Rivers (49); Oyo (43); Delta (38); FCT (26); Anambra (20); Kano (20); Plateau (18); Edo (14); Bayelsa (13); Enugu (13); Osun (12); Kwara (10); Borno (8); Ogun (7); Kaduna (6); Imo (4); Bauchi (3); Gombe (3); Niger (2) and Adamawa (1).

The NCDC said that COVID-19 was severe in persons who were over 50 years old and  those living with Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs.) such as diabetes, hypertension  and asthma.

“Families  and communities should continue to #TakeResponsibility and support their members who have COVID-19 especially the vulnerable,” it stated.

It advised that Nigerians should continue to protect themselves and others by observing physical distancing , wearing face masks and washing hands frequently.

The NCDC said that in the absence of a vaccine, compliance with Infection Prevention and Control  (IPC) measures remains the most effective intervention to control the COVID-19 pandemics.

