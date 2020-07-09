PDP expands S/West Zonal Caretaker Committee 

The party, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Thursday in Abuja, said the action of the NWC was pursuant to Sections 29 (2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).

He listed the additional members of the South West Zonal Caretaker Committee to be Mr Julius Akinsola (Oyo), Chief Martins Abiloye (Ondo), Alhaji Kazeem Adio (Osun) and Alhaji Mustapha Sikiru (Ogun).

“As earlier stated, the Caretaker Committee is to pilot the affairs of the party in the South West Zone for a period not exceeding three months (90) days as prescribed by section 32(2)(e) of the PDP Constitution.

“The NWC restates its call on all leaders and members of our great party in the South West zone to continue to work in harmony, especially as the party join forces with the people of Ondo state for a successful governorship election in September.”