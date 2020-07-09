Police arrest 2 suspects who allegedly kill man, stole his vehicle in Anambra 

*Suspects fled to Asaba in Delta to dispose off the stolen SUV *Police recover the deceased body and Lexus jeep from the suspects* Okafor Ofiebor Police operatives attached to Ichi Division of Anambra Police Command on Thursday arrested one Emmanuel Nwafor, 23, and Chukwuebuka Obi, 21, of Amichi town in Nnewi South LGA of Anambra State for robbery and murder. In a press statement, SP Haruna Mohammed, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, of Anambra State Police Command said the suspects had on the Sunday July 5 ,2020 allegedly robbed and killed one Enoch Nwosu aged about 45 years of Enugwu-Aja village Ichi and stole his Lexus 330 Jeep with Reg No.ZBL 38RL.

The Police added that the scene of crime was visited by detectives while the body of the victim was recovered at Amichi forest and deposited at the mortuary after it was certified dead by a medical doctor.

Consequently, the stolen Lexus SUV and other valuables were also recovered from the suspects in Asaba and registered as exhibit.

The Case is under investigation after which the suspects and their fleeing accomplices would be brought to book., the Police said.