Robbers attack TVC, NTA correspondents in Nasarawa

Thursday, July 9, 2020 9:00 pm


File photo of typical gunmen in Nigeria

Armed robbers on Thursday attacked Mr Godwin Agwam, Nasarawa State Correspondent of Television Continental (TVC) and Mrs Victoria Ojito of Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) in their residence at Sabon-Gari, Lafia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the robbers also attacked the Nasarawa State Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mrs Priscilla Gondo-Alour, during the operation in the area.

Agwam told NAN that the robbers stormed their compound at about 2:00 a.m., forced their way into his apartment and dispossess them of valuables including laptop, mobile phones and cash from the wife’s business.

He, however, thanked God for not allowing the robbers to hurt any member of his family.

He said that the robbers also visited six other houses in the area and injure one man in the process.

Also, Mrs Victoria Ojito of NTA, said that the robbers broke her door,  asking for money and carted away some valuables from the apartment.

Meanwhile, Mr Bola Longe, Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, assured that the perpetrators would be arrested.

Longe, who visited the area to assess the situation said that the Police would not relent in its onslaught against criminal elements in the state.

He urged members of the public to be vigilant and report suspicious movements and individuals to the police for prompt action.

