Sports to resume with non combat sports

Thursday, July 9, 2020 7:38 am


 

Sunday Dare

 

Plans have reached an advanced  stage to have Nigeria sports  back on stream post covid-19  with non combat sports like table tennis, lawn tennis, track and Field  set for early  return. 

Speaking on the Voice  of Nigeria Issues in the News, Youth and Sports Development  Minister Mr Sunday Dare  said” We hope that  our athletes  can get back to action soon with non combat sports. Although no date has been  set, but we must submit  to  the  Covid-19 protocols  in line with the practice  all over the world. We have submitted  our protocol  and hopefully, our athletes  would soon be back to compete “

