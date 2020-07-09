Sports to resume with non combat sports

Plans have reached an advanced stage to have Nigeria sports back on stream post covid-19 with non combat sports like table tennis, lawn tennis, track and Field set for early return.

Speaking on the Voice of Nigeria Issues in the News, Youth and Sports Development Minister Mr Sunday Dare said” We hope that our athletes can get back to action soon with non combat sports. Although no date has been set, but we must submit to the Covid-19 protocols in line with the practice all over the world. We have submitted our protocol and hopefully, our athletes would soon be back to compete “