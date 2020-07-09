Suspect arrested as prominent monarch escapes assassination in Rivers (+photos)

* One hoodlums, Wisdom Timothy alias Oscar, was arrested while others took to their heels.

*He was caught with a loaded Bareta pistol and handed over to the Police

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

Tragedy was averted in Rivers on Wednesday as the paramount ruler of Upata Kingdom, HRM Nye Udu Felix Enene Otuwarikpo in Ahoada East local government area of the State escaped assassination by the whiskers.

The incident occured around around 9: 00am as the monarch was driving through Ihuowo community to his office at Edeoha town both in Ahoada East local government area.

Some hoodlums who had monitored his movement from his village, Ihuaba were said to have blocked his convoy and attempted to kill him.

Narrating the experience, Comrade Oyagiri Monday, the Special Assistant to the Monarch on media said “the royal father had used an unmarked Honda Accord car alongside his security details but unknown to the paramount ruler that alleged hired assassins were in wait along Ihuowo-Edeoha road.

“After successfully travelling from his home town through Idoke and Ihuowo communities, the motorcycle carrying the alleged assassins, with guns stopped the monarch’s car at a bad spot and blocked his vehicle.

“It took the intervention of his security details to dislodge the alleged assassins and one of them, Wisdom Timothy alias Oscar, was promptly arrested and the others took to their heels.

“The alleged assassins, who are said to always mount road blocks between Ihuowo and Edeoha, threatened to kill the monarch, his driver and the security details inside his vehicle at the bad spot.

“Oscar who has since been handed over to the Police for further investigation, is said to have allegedly been linked to several crimes and criminal activities. He was arrested with a Bereta pistol loaded with seven rounds of live ammunition.”

The Rivers State Police Command was yet to react to the alleged assassination attempt on the respected monarch at the time of filing this report.

Ends