UBA Group appoints Liadi, Alawuba Deputy Managing Directors

UBA Group appoints Liadi, Alawuba Deputy Managing Directors

Thursday, July 9, 2020 2:56 pm


 

Ayoku Liadi and Oliver Alawuba

United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) has appointmented Ayoku Liadi and Oliver Alawuba as Deputy Managing Directors in charge of UBA’s Nigeria and Africa businesses, respectively.

According to a UBA press statement, the creation of the new positions, reporting to Group CEO, Kennedy Uzoka, “represents further strategic recognition of the growth of UBA’s pan-African business, now representing in excess of 40% of Group revenue, and the critical importance of Nigeria, the Group’s largest market. Combined with UBA’s unique International Business, operating from New York, London and Paris, UBA Africa and Nigeria, offer an unparalleled service offering to clients across Africa and globally.”

On the appointments, the Group Chairman, Tony O. Elumelu said:

“In 2005, we set out our pan-African vision. Fifteen years later, we are present in 20 African countries, serving over 20 million clients, leveraging our service culture and technology platform, to provide an integrated and seamless customer offering across the continent. In Africa, we lead in innovation and service, whilst our International Business, operating from New York, Paris and London, provides global and African clients access to treasury, trade finance and corporate banking products, uniquely tailored to the African opportunity. These senior appointments represent our commitment to optimise our management structure to best serve our clients and drive our business success.”

Oliver Alawuba has worked with the UBA Group for almost 20 years and was appointed in January 2020, CEO for the Group’s Africa operations. Oliver’s knowledge of UBA’s business in Africa is unrivalled. He previously held the role as CEO of UBA in Ghana and more recently, as Regional CEO for UBA in Anglophone Africa.

Ayo Liadi joined the UBA Group in 2014 and was appointed the Executive Director of Lagos and West bank in Nigeria, two years later. Ayo is widely

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    17 mins ago

    Kogi to establish University of Science and Technology
    21 mins ago

    Suspect arrested as prominent monarch escapes assassination in Rivers (+photos)
    52 mins ago

    Osinbajo writes IGP to investigate alleged N4bn receipt from Magu
    2 hours ago

    IBEDC appeals for caution as the rains begin
    2 hours ago

    NNPC Records 19 Per Cent Gas to Power Supply Increase in April
    2 hours ago

    13 facts about Church of Satan. Why Police arrested its leader
    5 hours ago

    Lagos APC member asks Court to sack Buni Caretaker Committee
    5 hours ago

    Rivers APC crisis: Appeal Court fixes date for Ogbobula’s suit