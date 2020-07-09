WHO to begin study on origin of COVID-19

Thursday, July 9, 2020 12:13 am


Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of World Health Organisation (WHO)

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says its experts will travel to China to work together with their Chinese counterparts to prepare scientific plans for identifying the zoonotic source of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

WHO, in a statement posted on its website, said the experts would develop the scope and Term of Reference (TOR) for a WHO-led international mission.

“Identifying the origin of emerging viral disease has proven complex in past epidemics in different countries.

“A well planned series of scientific researches will advance the understanding of animal reservoirs and the route of transmission to humans.

“The process is an evolving endeavour which may lead to further international scientific research and collaboration globally,’’ it said. (NAN)

