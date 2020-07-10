AFN crisis: Ministry of Youth and Sports Development files appeal

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has filed a formal appeal against the declarative judgement of an Abuja high court made in favour of Engineer Ibrahim Gusau against the Olamide George led board of the Atheletics Federation of Nigeria .

According to the Director, Legal services of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Barrister Mohamed Danjuma ,

An appeal with the suit number CA/ ABJ/ CV/ 518/ 2020 has been properly entered at the Court of Appeal in the above named matter. The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and three others are the Appellants and Ibrahim Gusau is the Respondent.

The time to file our brief of arguments has started running from the 8th of July, 2020 when record was transmitted to the Court of Appeal from the Federal High Court and the Respondent has been served. The Appellants are already set to file their briefs so that the matter can be given accelerated hearing by the Court of Appeal.

In tandem with ethical best practices, parties are expected to maintain status quo ante pending the hearing and determination of this matter before the Court of Appeal.

Mohammed had said that Justice Chikere ruling was only declarative as it does not award damages or make any specific order.

In a suit filed by Chinedu Gerald Udora, Esq. Counsel to Ibrahim Gusau, the Court in a judgment delivered last Wednesday by Hon. Justice A. I. Chikere of the Federal High Court 3 in Abuja Division, nullified the purported suspension and subsequent impeachment of Ibrahim Gusau as well as all other actions and resolutions taken by the Hon. Olamide George’s led AFN.

