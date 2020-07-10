ASUU donates 1,000- seat capacity lecture hall to UNIJOS

The University of Jos chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has constructed a 1,000 seater capacity twin lecture hall and donated it to the University.

Speaking during the inauguration of the project on Friday at the university’s permanent site, Dr Lazarus Maigoro, Chairperson of the union, said the project gulped N63.2 million.

According to Maigoro, the funds used for the project were drawn from the meagre salaries of members, adding that it is part of the union’s Cooperate Social Responsibility (CSR).

He said that the gesture was aimed at supporting government to address gross infrastructure deficit in the university.

“We have spent N63.2 million to construct this structure, and these monies were deducted from salaries of our members,”he said,

The chairperson thanked members of the union for contributing and supporting the initiative, and promised to do his best to advance the course of education in the country.

Inaugurating the project, the National President of ASUU, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi,commended the chapter for the giant stride.

According to Ogunyemi, the initiative is the first of its kind in the history of university education in Nigeria, adding that the gesture has raised the bar of the trade union patriotism.

“To the best of our recollection, this is the first time in the history of university education since 1948, that a campus-based union would conceive, implement and deliver a project of this magnitude for use by staff and students.

“ASUU in University of Jos has just raised the bar of trade union patriotism and we salute their altruism and patriotism for this worthwhile legacy.

“This project has practically demonstrated to all ‘Doubting Thomases’ that ASUU does not revel in wishful thinking. We walk the talk,” he said.

Ogunyemi also thanked members of the union in the university for cooperating with its officials in achieving greater heights, and urged them to continue the support.

Receiving the keys to the project, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Sebastian Maimako, thanked the union for the gesture.

Representated by Prof. Ishaya Tanko, Deputy Vice Chancellor Academics of the university, Maimako assured that the project would be put to good use.