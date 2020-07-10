COVID-19: Lagos lawmaker, Tunde Braimoh, dies

Tragedy struck in Lagos again on Friday as the member representing Kosofe Constituency 2 at the State House of Assembly, Mr. Tunde Braimoh, was confirmed dead. .

Buraimoh who was the Chairman, Lagos House of Assembly Committee on Information, Strategy and Security died late Thursday, acoording to reports.

He has also served as the Chairman of Kosofe Local Government Area of Lagos State

Confirming his death, Hon. Sanni Ganeey Okanlawon from Kosofe Constituency 1, wrote on Facebook “ONE DEATH TOO MANY, TUNDE BURAIMOH, Sun re o”.

Reports say the lawmaker died at an hospital in Ikorodu area after a brief illness.

But some of his colleagues confirmed that he may have died from the deadly Covid-19 he probably contracted from late Senator Bayo Osinowo (Pepperito), his close friend who was killed by the virus about three weeks ago.

While confirming the death of the lawmaker, one of his colleagues Mr. Victor Akande (Ojo Constituency 1) told journalists that. “It is true; I could not sleep since 1a.m., when I learned about his demise. He is one of those who never toyed with his health matters. Highly cautious, he will always maintain strict adherence to all medical counsels from the appropriate quarters, as it concerns the prevention of this COVID-19 scourge.

“He would be sorely missed. He was such a fine breed, whose impact will ever remain a point of reference.”

“We have been battling it for a while now before his sudden demise. It is so sad we eventually lost him.

“It is assumed he may have likely contracted the virus from late Pepperito, with whom, you are much aware, he was a close confidant. It is confirmed he died of COVID-19,” Mr. Hakeem Sokunle, the House Health Committee Chairman also told journalists.