COVID-19: Nasarawa cabinet members go on self-isolation

Friday, July 10, 2020 10:33 am


Governor Abdulahi Suleof Nasarawa State

Mr Dogo Shammah, Nasarawa State Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism says all members of the state executive will go on self-isolation, from Friday, to avoid COVID-19 infection.

Shammah told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Friday, that the commissioners decided to self-isolate following the positive testing of the state Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Mr Abdulkareem Kana for the coronavirus.

A reliable source who pleaded anonymity had earlier on Friday in Lafia hinted on the development, prompting the confirmation from Shammah.

The commissioner said the self-isolation was to begin immediately until when results of tests of samples taken from the commissioners are returned, to know their status.

He said the step was taken as a precaution because the infected attorney general had attended a State Executive Council (SEC) meeting, chaired by Gov. Abdullahi Sule on July 3.

Shammah said the directive was from the governor, on the advice from the state Deputy Governor, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, who is also the Chairman of the state COVID-19 task force.

The commissioner called on residents of the state, not to panic but continue to adhere to all COVID-19 protocols such as wearing of face masks, social distancing among others.

Kana had also confirmed via a telephone conversation on Thursday that he tested positive to the novel coronavirus.

He said that he fell sick, last weekend, with fatigue, catarrh and sore throat.

“Towards the end of very stressful days last week, I became slightly sick, with fatigue, catarrh and sore throat.

“Since I was not sure of what it was, doctors prescribed the standard malaria drugs – coartem and vitamin c tablets – which I took,’’ the attorney general said.

“As at Friday, July 3, I started feeling better but in order to be more careful, conscious of my type of work involving meeting with hundreds of people every day, I decided to invite the state COVID-19 test team that took my samples on July 4.

“As at Monday, July 6, I was already feeling a lot better, but the result of the test I took, days earlier, returned positive for COVID-19.’’

He said that he was currently on self-isolation and responding to treatment.

The state currently has over 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

