Covid-19: Ogun Assembly wants use of face mask enforced

Adejoke Adeleye

Concerned by the non compliance of some residents of Ogun to directives issued to contain the community spread of covid 19, the State House of Assembly has called for strict enforcement of the use of face mask and social distancing among others to flatten the curve of the pandemic in the State.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo made the call, while responding to the submission of a member representing Abeokuta South II State Constituency, Hon. Ademuyiwa Adeyemi under Personal Explanation at a plenary calling for holistic collaboration among all government’s agencies in enforcing the Covid- 19 protocols in the State.

Lamenting the poor usage of face mask by the residents, especially at public gathering including markets, Oluomo equally mandated all transport unions operating in the State to ensure the usage of face mask as a major prerequisite for conveying passengers including commercial motor motorcycles.

Earlier, Ademuyiwa had decried the non-compliance of residents to the usage of face mask, especially in public places, a situation which he said has led to an increase in the community transmission and subsequent increase in the number of lives lost to the virus recently.

He, thereafter. tasked his colleague- lawmakers to step up enlightenment campaign for their constituents on the effects of non-compliance to the government’s directives in their respective constituencies with a view to stemming the spread of the pandemic in the State.

In addition, a member representing Ewekoro State Constituency, Hon. Yusuf Amosun has applauded the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, for moving swiftly in applying palliatives on the Ewekoro section of the Lagos- Abeokuta expressway.

The palliative according to Amosun had helped to ease the plight of drivers and other motorists plying the road for their socio-economic activities.

Responding, Speaker Oluomo said the present administration remained responsive to the yearnings of the people, expressing that more projects would still be delivered to all parts of the State.