Finally, Buhari Suspends Magu. Here is Why

Friday, July 10, 2020 1:57 pm


Ibrahim Magu, Acting EFCC Chairman

 

To be or not to be? That was the question on every lip concerning the anti-corruption Czar, Ibrahim Magu. Now, President Muhammadu Buhari has finally approved his immediate suspension as Ag. Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is in order to allow for unhindered inquiry by the Presidential Investigation Panel under the Tribunals of Inquiry Act and other relevant laws.

According to a statement issued by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice made available to newsmen on Friday the 10th day of July, 2020.

President Muhammadu Buhari, Gwandu went further, has also approved that the EFCC Director of Operations, Mohammed Umar, should take charge and oversee the activities of the Commission pending the conclusion of the ongoing investigation and further directives in that regards.

    NNPC January 2020 Report

