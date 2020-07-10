Grandparents arrested for inflicting injury on granddaughter in Ogun

Adejoke Adeleye,Abeokuta

A 57 year old man, Joseph Akporugo, and his wife Janet have been arrested by officers of Ogun State Police command for maltreating their seven year old granddaughter (name withheld)

The state Police command spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a press statement said the little girl who has injuries all over her body walked into the house of a police constable living very close to their house in Awa-Ijebu and reported about the maltreatment meted out to her by her grandfather and his wife who she has been living with since the death of her biological father.

She narrated how the couple put rubber on fire and used it to burn her all over her body on allegation that she is a witch and that she used her witchcraft to kill her biological father.

According to the statement, the Constable consequently led the the girl to Awa-Ijebu police station where the case was incidented. The Police subsequently detailed detectives to the couple’s house and they were promptly arrested.

On interrogation, the couples were unable to justify their devilish maltreatment of the innocent little girl.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered a proper investigation of the case with the view to diligently prosecute the suspects.