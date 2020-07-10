Mele Kyari Tasks New PPMC Board on Continued Energy Sufficiency    

Friday, July 10, 2020 2:18 pm


Mele Kyari, centre, and the Board Members

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, has charged the newly reconstituted Board of the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC) to sustained all-season availability of products across the country.

Mallam Kyari who made the call Thursday while inaugurating the new Board of the corporation’s downstream subsidiary at the NNPC Towers, Abuja, said PPMC was a vital asset critical to the delivery of the corporation’s constitutional responsibility of energy sufficiency to the nation.

“The PPMC is the live wire of our country’s energy supply system. It is not just a business, but a major strategic asset of this corporation operating in line with the provisions of the laws of the country which says that NNPC must guarantee energy sufficiency for this country,” he explained.

The GMD urged members of the new Board to guide the company’s management in deepening its focus on commerciality for greater value addition to the shareholders.

He said the company has huge potentials that could help it overcome the challenges posed by the current COVID-19 pandemic and oil price volatility, stressing that its network of structure and competence for handling efficient products distribution nationwide were second to none in the country.

He commended the Management of PPMC for the recent encouraging performance as reported in the audited financial statement and urged the team to improve on it.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of PPMC, Mr. Musa Lawan, said that the company under his watch would continue to focus on profitability and efficiency in marketing refined petroleum products.

He emphasized that energy security would continue to be a top priority as the company continues on the path of automation of its services.

The reconstituted Board of PPMC is made up of the NNPC Group Managing Director, Mallam Mele Kyari, as Chairman; Chief Operating Officer, Downstream, Ms Lawrencia Ndupu, as Alternate Chairman; Mr. Ibrahim Bello, as Secretary; Chief Operating Officer, Upstream, Mr. Adokiye Tombomieye; and Managing Director of PPMC, Mr. Musa Lawan.

Others members are: Group General Manager, Corporate Planning & Strategy, Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan; Group General Manager, Accounts, Isiaku Abdullahi; Executive Director, Shared Services, PPMC,  Mr. Kola Otitonaiye; and Executive Director, Commercial, PPMC, Mr. Naheem Adio.

