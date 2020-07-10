No foothold for criminal gangs in Kwara, says Gov. AbdulRazaq

Friday, July 10, 2020 10:52 am


Governor Abdulrahman-Abdulrazaq of Kwarakwara

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has vowed that his administration would not tolerate any killer gangs in the state.

The governor declared this in Ilorin in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Rafiu Ajakaye.

“The Governor warns that while the state government welcomes every Nigerian who wishes to make a decent living in Kwara.

“There would be zero tolerance for any individual or group of individuals to make life unbearable for others,” AbdulRazaq said.

The statement said the government has mobilised security agencies to Baruten Local Government Area to dislodge a group of suspected criminals who reportedly came from a neighbouring state and camped in a forest in the area.

“The government’s proactive steps have resulted in the immediate dislodgement of the suspected criminals.

“The government commends the Nigerian Army for helping to rid the area of the suspected criminals.

“Members of the public are urged to be vigilant and to always volunteer information in record time to continue to keep Kwara safe,” the statement added.

