Police arrest suspect over murder of man in Rivers

Friday, July 10, 2020 8:23 am


The late Aborlo Kaol who was robbed of his phone and cash near his home .

Police operatives attached to Kpor Police Division in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers have arrested one Vurasi Bagio for killing one Aborlo  Kaola.

It was learnt that the victim is who is from  Nweol Community was murdered after he traced some suspected cultists who allegedly robbed him to the neighbouring Bera community  last Sunday night.

The source said the armed men had robbed late Kaol of his phone and cash near his home which is close to Kibangha market at about 8 pm.

The late victim was said to have reported the youths who robbed him of his valuables to his kinsmen in Bera community, which led to the search for the suspected cultists.

 

        At time of filing this report the Police had not reacted to incident.

