Teacher docked for allegedly raping 14-yr-old student

Friday, July 10, 2020 4:59 pm


A teacher, Azunyere Chima, 23, was on Friday arraigned in an Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court for allegedly raping his 14-year-old student.

Chima, who resides at No. 2, Unity Close, Asese, in Ibafo area of Ogun, is facing a one-count charge of sexual abuse.

Magistrate I. O Abudu admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two responsible sureties in like sum

She said the sureties must have a landed property within the court’s jurisdiction and also show evidence of two years tax payment which must include that of 2020.

Abudu said the defendant should be remanded at the Ibara Correctional Centre should he fail to perfect his bail conditions and adjourned the case till Sept. 11 for mention.

The Police Prosecutor, Mr Adekunle Opayemi, had told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 20 at about 5p.m.

Opayemi said the defendant teaches garment-making at  the victim’s school.

The prosecutor said Chima had asked the student to carry out some corrections on a dress she was sewing and bring it to his shop after school hours.

“She went to the shop after school hours and she was told the defendant was in his friend’s apartment situated in the same compound.

“On getting to the friend’s room, the defendant grabbed her from behind and raped her. She bled profusely after the act.

“When the victim got home she told her mother that she had been bleeding.

” Her mother interrogated her and found out that her daughter had been defiled by her teacher,” he said.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 31 of the Child Rights Laws of Ogun, 2006

