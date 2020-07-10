The bid by 58 medical doctors to leave the country for the United Kingdom through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos was blocked on Friday by the Nigerian Immigration Service, NIS over claim that only two of them have some of the documents needed for the trip.

Sunday James, the spokesperson for the NIS said in a statement that 56 of the doctors who wanted to leave Lagos for UK via a chartered flight had no visa for entry to the United Kingdom.

As a result, the NIS said the chartered flight left without the doctors.

He added that the NIS had received no notification from the Ministry of Health in Nigeria or any known Medical body of the doctors’ itinerary.

The NIS added that it “will not allow individuals or groups of well-educated Nigerians who should know the procedures for travelling out of their country and the requirements” to flout relevant laws, especially amid a coronavirus pandemic.

“This is to avoid refusal of Entry and repatriation back to Nigeria amidst Covid-19 pandemic and spreading of same as well as flouting the Federal Government’s directive on restriction of international flights unless for essential reason as approved by government,” the statement said.

Read the full NIS statement: