Woman cries out over inability to locate husband after alleged Police arrest

Okafor Ifiebor/ Port Harcourt



A mother of five, Mrs Confidence Chukwudi, on Thursday in Port Harcourt lamented that she has not seen her husband for since operatives of Special Anti-Robbery Squad stormed their family house in Igwuruta, a boisterous town in Ikwerre Local Government area of the State and arrested him nearly over three months ago.

Mrs Chukwudi, alleged that operatives of SARS allegedly led by the Chief Security Officer to the Chairman, Ikwerre Local Government Area, physically assaulted her husband before they took him away on April 18, 2020 and since then, the whereabouts of her husband has remained a mystery.

The distraught woman who spoke to journalists at the office of the Rivers Civil Society Organisations in Port Harcourt, thereofe called on the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, the State Police Commissioner, Joseph Mukan, and the Ikwerre Local Government Chairman, Samuel Nwanosike, to prevail on the Chief Security Officer, CSO, of the council, Mr Samuel Oboni, to release her husband, Mr Chukwudi Emenike four months after arrest.

In tears, Mrs Chukwudi lamented, “We are living at Igwuruta, SARS came to my house led by the Chief Security Officer, CSO, of the Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area on April 18, 2020, they said they were looking for my husband and I told them (operatives of SARS) that my husband went out. They asked me what my husband does for a living and I told them he was a motorcycle rider.

“They asked where he operated his motorcycle, I told them around Igwuruta community and they ordered me to call my husband on my phone and I told them that my battery was drained, the moment I told the that my battery was empty, they started beating me in front of my children, when my children came to my rescue they added them and started beating all of us. They threatened to kill me, shot close to my legs right inside my house and ransacked the entire house.

“When they found my husband they dragged him out of one house he ran into and beat him mercilessly before taking him away. Since the day he was arrested, we have been going round different Police stations in Isiokpo, headquarters of Ikwerre Local Government area to look for him, but the Police keep driving us away saying they don’t have him.

“I am begging to see my husband, let them (Police) bring him back to me, since he was arrested, I and my children have not seen him and my children have been asking for their father.

“The Commissioner of Police should intervene in the matter. Our Governor should please come to my aid, the Ikwerre LGA Chairman should provide him, because I take care of our five children alone. I don’t have parents, I don’t have brothers and sisters.

She added, “They took me to the place, when my husband saw the Police coming, he ran into someone’s house for safety, but the Police went in and started beating him, the woman that owns the house and her children, they dragged my husband out and beat him mercilessly.

“They carried my dog and my money that was in the house. My husband is a peaceful man, he doesn’t look for trouble, he hasn’t gotten into any Police case with anyone.”

When contacted the Rivers State Police Command promised to Investigate the arrest of Chukwudi.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni ,expressed concern that members of the public instead of reporting such incident to police runs to the media.

DSP Omoni encourage members of the public to always put calls across wherever anyone comes in the name of police or any force for arrest to avoid falling into the hands of kidnappers.

Meanwhile, the Press Officer of the Ikwerre Local Council, Mr Chris Omodu, who spoke with NRN had dismissed the allegations against the council Chief security officer.

He said the Chief Security Officer of the council Samuel Oboni never led SARS operatives to the house of Mr Chukwudi for his arrest.