7 die in dispute over ‘precious stones’ in Benue community – Police

7 die in dispute over ‘precious stones’ in Benue community – Police

Saturday, July 11, 2020 10:35 pm


File: Nigerian Police officers

The Police Command in Benue on Saturday, confirmed the killing of seven persons in Chembe Community of Logo Local Government Area following disagreement over compensation fund for mining sites in the community.
This was contained in a statement  signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Catherine Anene, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeira (NAN) in Makurdi.
The Police also dismissed allegations on various social media platforms that “suspected herdsmen” were behind the attack.
According to the statement, a company had discovered “precious stones” within the community and decided to compensate the locals for onward mining of the stones.
It further stated that preliminary investigation revealed that the crisis started within the community over who would benefit from the compensation fund.
“The crises at Logo has nothing to to with herders and farmers as speculated in the social media. It is a disagreement over benefits from mining proceeds.
“It was gathered that a mining  company paid an amount of money to Chembe community as compensation for the mining sites, but members of the community disagreed over the rightful owners of the sites and this led to a fight that claimed seven lives.
“Investigation is still in progress.”the statement said
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    8 mins ago

    U.S. breaks own daily record, more than 66,000 new virus infections
    15 mins ago

    At least 5 dead, dozens arrested after church hostage drama in Johannesburg
    26 mins ago

    COVID-19: Delta commissioner recounts isolation experience
    33 mins ago

    Bollywood star, Amitabh Bachchan, son test positive for COVID-19
    42 mins ago

    Assault: Badagry monarch demands N10m compensation from Customs
    1 hour ago

    Revealed: Allegations looting, bribery against Magu at presidential panel
    2 hours ago

    Magu used ‘Pastor’ to buy N573m property in Dubai – Report
    2 hours ago

    Ogun Govt urges community leaders to support access to digital learning