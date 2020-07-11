Buhari, Northern Governors condole with Kukah over mother’s death

In his condolence message was conveyed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Friday, President Buhari extended his heartfelt condolences to the Most Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah, and other members of the family. The President also payed that almighty God will grant the soul of the departed eternal rest.

Also, the Northern Governors Forum, in a statement signed by its Chairman, Simon Along, who is also Governor of Plateau, described the passing of Mrs Janet as painful.

In the condolence message on his behalf by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham on Saturday, Lalong further described the death of the Bishop’s mother as a great loss to the entire Kukah family, the people of Kaduna State, and particularly to Kukah.

“We share in this hour of grief over the departure of Mama Janet, who lived an exemplary life and also demonstrated the fear of God and respect for humanity throughout her life.

“She dedicated herself to raising children in the way of the Lord – children, who have turned out to be major contributors to their immediate communities and the nation as a whole. She will surely be missed,” he said.

Lalong condoled with Kukah, who had always acknowledged his mother as a pillar of support and guidance in his spiritual responsibilities and passion for human rights, justice, and peace building.

The Plateau governor prayed God to grant eternal rest to the soul of the deceased mother of the Bishop and also comfort the family.