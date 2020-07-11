Lagos Assembly suspends legislative activities for one week

Saturday, July 11, 2020 8:52 am


Lagos House of Assembly

 

The Lagos State House of Assembly has suspended all legislative activities, for one week, until July 20.

The suspension was announced in a statement signed by the Clerk of the Assembly, Mr Azeez Sani on Friday night in Lagos.

“All committee meetings, assignments and visit to the Lagos State House of Assembly is hereby suspended.

“The suspension takes effect from Monday, July 13 to Sunday, July 19, while legislative activities shall resume on July 20,’’ Sanni stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspension of legislative activities might not be unconnected with the death of one of the lawmakers, Mr Tunde Buraimoh.

Late Buraimoh reportedly died of COVID-19 on Friday morning.

Until his death, Buraimoh was the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Security and Strategy.

He had been laid to rest at the Ikoyi Cemetery in Lagos on Friday evening.

