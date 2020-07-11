Lagos Govt seals laboratory over illegal COVID-19 tests

Saturday, July 11, 2020 2:15 pm


Prof Akin Abayomi, Lagos Commissioner for health

The Lagos State Ministry of Health on Saturday said it had sealed a private medical laboratory conducting COVID-19 tests inside a pharmacy at Banana Island in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The ministry, through its Twitter account, said that the lab; Acouns Medical Laboratory and Diagnostic Centre, situated inside a pharmacy was carrying out COVID-19 tests without required government approval.

It advised residents to desist from patronising health facilities not accredited by the state government for testing or management of COVID-19 cases.

According to the ministry, it poses danger to the community and staffs of such facilities.

“It is illegal to manage COVID-19 cases outside of an accredited facility.

“We implore the public not to go for test or treatment in a private facility that has not been accredited by government.

“It is dangerous and it might put you at more risk,” it said.

The ministry said that the laboratory was sealed through one of its agencies- Health Facility Monitoring Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA).

It said that the ministry would continue to do its best to ensure that health facilities in the state adhere strictly to standards that guarantee the health and wellbeing of Lagos citizens.

