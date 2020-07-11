Ogun Govt urges community leaders to support access to digital learning

Ogun Government has urged community leaders in rural areas of the State to assist the state in creating the enabling environment for the their children to key into its digital classes known as Ogun DigiClass.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Public Communications, Hon. Remmy Hazzan, made the appeal while fielding questions from newsmen in Abeokuta, the State capital, saying, “though there will be some hitches and effects caused by the closing down of schools, it is still better than for us to lose our children to the deadly pandemic”.

Responding to calls from some quarters on government to reopen schools and restart academic activities, Hazzan reminded parents that only students who were alive and healthy would be privileged to learn.

He noted that the State Government would not be caught unawares whenever the Federal Government calls for schools reopening, assuring of the State’s plans to provide students with face masks, hand sanitizers, as well as enforce other safety protocols.

Hon. Hazzan who advised teachers to use the lockdown period to upgrade themselves added that government and religious leaders are talking on review safety guidelines towards reopening of religious centres.