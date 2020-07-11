Police hunt for killers of community youth leader in Rivers

Okafor Ofiebor Port Harcourt

Officers of the Rivers State Police Command have began a manhunt for alleged killer of a youth leader in Umuebule Community in Etche Local government council area of Rivers, Godwin Njoku,alias Biggy.

The shock murder of Njoku has added to the troubles of the people of the area who are still reeling from the shock of recent discovery of the remains four kidnapped from a septic tank in their community.

Though the reason for the killing of the youth leader is still unknown.

But sources said his death might not be unconnected to his activities as youth leader, especially his alleged involvements criminal activities, including the destruction of people’s houses and unlawful sales of land particularly, the land belonging to Okrika community resident in Umuebule, and land belonging to camp David in Umuebule, which generated disaffection and division in the community

When contacted the Rivers State public relation officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident, assuring that investigation is ongoing to unravel the cause of the youth leader’s death.