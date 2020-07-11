Police hunt for killers of community youth leader in Rivers

Police hunt for killers of community youth leader in Rivers

Saturday, July 11, 2020 2:03 pm


Former youth leader of the Umuebule Community, Godwin Njoku, also known Biggy murdered by unknown person

Okafor Ofiebor Port Harcourt
Officers of the Rivers State Police Command have began a manhunt for alleged killer of a youth leader in Umuebule Community in Etche Local government council area of Rivers, Godwin Njoku,alias Biggy.
The shock murder of Njoku has added to the troubles of the people of the area who are still reeling from the shock of recent discovery of the remains four kidnapped from a septic tank in their community.
Though the reason for the killing of the youth leader is still unknown.
But sources said his death might not be unconnected to  his activities as youth leader, especially his alleged involvements criminal activities, including the destruction of people’s houses and unlawful sales of land particularly, the land belonging to Okrika community resident in Umuebule, and land belonging to camp David in Umuebule, which generated disaffection  and division in the community
When contacted the Rivers State public relation officer,  DSP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident, assuring that investigation is ongoing to unravel the cause of the youth leader’s death.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Police nab man for allegedly killing his 4- year old son with cutlass
    4 hours ago

    Buhari, Northern Governors condole with Kukah over mother’s death
    4 hours ago

    Killings: Kogi reassures on security of lives and properties
    5 hours ago

    Reopening of schools: Northern Education Commissioners back FG
    5 hours ago

    Abuja property owner dismisses allegation against VP’s daughter
    5 hours ago

    Cultism: Police investigates hospital over false analysis
    5 hours ago

    Lagos Assembly suspends legislative activities for one week
    5 hours ago

    Towards Restructuring of Nigeria