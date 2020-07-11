Police nab man for allegedly killing his 4- year old son with cutlass

Police nab man for allegedly killing his 4- year old son with cutlass

Saturday, July 11, 2020 11:50 am


Christian Alisigwe

*Suspect also buried the corpse in a shallow grave in his compound.

Anambra Police Command on Thursday July,2020, at about 3:21:pm, Police operatives attached to Azia Police Station arrested one Christian Alisigwe aged 35 years of ihite Azia in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The four-year old victim

In a press statement by SP Haruna Mohammed, Police Public Relapions Officer, PPRO, of Anambra State Police Command, said the suspect allegedly used a cutlass and killed his own biological son namely Ebubechukwu Alisigwe, aged 4, of the same address and buried the corpse in a shallow grave at his compound.

Meanwhile, Police detectives visited the scene, exhumed the corpse and deposited same at Abam mortuary for autopsy after it was certified dead by a medical doctor. Case transferred to State CID Awka for discreet investigation, please. Nigerian media space.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 hours ago

    Buhari, Northern Governors condole with Kukah over mother’s death
    4 hours ago

    Killings: Kogi reassures on security of lives and properties
    4 hours ago

    Reopening of schools: Northern Education Commissioners back FG
    4 hours ago

    Abuja property owner dismisses allegation against VP’s daughter
    4 hours ago

    Cultism: Police investigates hospital over false analysis
    4 hours ago

    Lagos Assembly suspends legislative activities for one week
    5 hours ago

    Towards Restructuring of Nigeria
    14 hours ago

    Edo 2020: Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu in mudslinging campaign