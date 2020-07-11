Police nab man for allegedly killing his 4- year old son with cutlass

*Suspect also buried the corpse in a shallow grave in his compound.

Anambra Police Command on Thursday July,2020, at about 3:21:pm, Police operatives attached to Azia Police Station arrested one Christian Alisigwe aged 35 years of ihite Azia in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

In a press statement by SP Haruna Mohammed, Police Public Relapions Officer, PPRO, of Anambra State Police Command, said the suspect allegedly used a cutlass and killed his own biological son namely Ebubechukwu Alisigwe, aged 4, of the same address and buried the corpse in a shallow grave at his compound.

Meanwhile, Police detectives visited the scene, exhumed the corpse and deposited same at Abam mortuary for autopsy after it was certified dead by a medical doctor. Case transferred to State CID Awka for discreet investigation, please. Nigerian media space.