Troops kill 2 notorious bandits, recover arms in Taraba

Saturday, July 11, 2020 2:09 pm


Nigerian troops:

The Defence Headquarters says the troops of “Operation Whirl Stroke”, on Friday, eliminated two notorious bandits who had been attacking communities in Benue and Taraba.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, in a statement on Saturday, said the success was a result of the troops’ aggressive aggressive clearance operations in the states.

Enenche said the operation was sequel to actionable intelligence on the infiltration of armed herdsmen on July 10 at Chambe community in Logo Local Government Area of Benue where two villagers were killed.

He said the troops, swiftly deployed to the scene, adding that the bandits had fled the area before their arrival.

According to him, troops tracked the assailants to a makeshift camp at the outskirt of Arufu in neighbouring  Taraba.

“On sighting the troops, the armed bandits opened fire, troops overwhelmed the criminals with high intensity fire, killing two of them while others fled in disarray with gun shots wounds.

“In the process one AK 47 rifle as well as 10 rounds of 7.62mm Special were recovered.

“Additionally, the gallant troops have dominated the area conducting clearance patrol from Arufu to Akwana in order to rid the general area of any untoward activities.

“The High Command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria congratulates the gallant troops for their dexterity and encourages them to remain resolute in curtailing the activities of criminal elements in the North-Central Zone of the country,” he said

