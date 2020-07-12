2023: Why APC must zone presidential ticket to South East – Group 

A statement issued in Abuja by Dr Chinedu Jideofo-Ogbuagu, the Convener and National Coordinator of South East APC Presidency Project 2023, said that the time was ripe for the zone to produce the president for the country

“Whatever or whoever will cause the South-East not to produce President of Nigeria in 2023 is an enemy of Nigeria.

“President of Nigeria from South-East extraction from May 29, 2023 would be the only guarantee of equity, justice, peace, unity, continued existence and proper progress and development of Nigeria.

“Presidency of Nigeria wouldn’t be a favour to the South-East; it is now the only hope of Nigeria’s survival.

“It would be a noble sacrifice on the part of the South-East of Nigeria.

“We want APC to be the party platform on which a South-Easterner will become president of Nigeria.

“This is simply because we are currently APC members and in reasonable expectation that APC will offer its 2023 presidential ticket to a South-Easterner,’’ Jideofor-Ogbuagu said.

According to him, members of South East APC Presidency Project have insisted that for equity sake, the presidency should be zoned to the South East after President Muhammadu Buhari must have completed his second term in office.

He added that other geopolitical zones in the country should extend hands of cooperation to the zone by supporting a Nigerian president of South East extraction.

He emphasised that the South East had contributed immensely to the growth of the nation and the APC as a party.

“We as South Easterners are in all the 774 local government areas across the country, contributing our quota through legitimate services for the good of our fatherland.

“As committed citizens with the same rights and privileges like other Nigerians, it is only fit and proper that the Presidency should shift to the South East having been tasted by the South West in Olusegun Obasanjo and South South in Goodluck Jonathan.

“APC as the biggest political party in Africa should as a matter of equity zone the 2023 presidency to the SouthEast.

“We are mobilising over 40 million South Easterners, friends and fellow Nigerians to queue behind this project,” Jideofor-Ogbuagu said.

Meanwhile, an 18-member National Executive Committee (NEC), and a 92-member National Working Committee (NWC), have been constituted for the South-East APC Presidency Project 2023.

Members of the committees cut across all states of Nigeria and Abuja.

Some are: Dr Chinedu Jideofo-Ogbuagu; National Coordinator, Chief Amaechi Nnolim; Deputy National Coordinator, Chief Chooks Oko; Secretary and Mr Onyekachi Ibekwe, Assistant Secretary.

Some others are Mr Eze Adiuku, Publicity and Press Officer, Mr Chidi Ozoemena, Public Relations Officer, Dr Emeka Ukaegbu, Contact and Protocol Officer and Mr Uzowuike Emeka, Mobilization Officer.