COVID-19: Lagos discharges 47 Nigerians, 9 foreigners

Sunday, July 12, 2020 8:40 pm


The Lagos State government, on Sunday, announced the recovery and discharge of additional 56 more coronavirus patients, comprising 47 Nigerians and nine foreigners, after testing negative twice for the disease.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu said in a statement issued in Lagos that a total of 1,897 patients had been discharged from the isolation centres.

”The good people of Lagos, today, 56 #COVID19Lagos patients; 12 females and 44 males, including 9 foreign nationals, were discharged from our isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

”The patients; 25 from Gbagada; 5 from Agidingbi; 8 from Eti-Osa (LandMark); 3 from Onikan and 15 from LUTH isolation centres, were discharged after full recovery and testing negative for COVID-19.

”This brings to 1,897 the number of #COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged from our isolation facilities.

”Remember, COVID-19 is real! Let’s continue to adhere strictly to all public advisories given by government #ForACOVID19FreeLagos,” Sanwo-Olu said.

