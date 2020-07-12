COVID-19: Lagos discharges 47 Nigerians, 9 foreigners

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu said in a statement issued in Lagos that a total of 1,897 patients had been discharged from the isolation centres.

”The good people of Lagos, today, 56 #COVID19Lagos patients; 12 females and 44 males, including 9 foreign nationals, were discharged from our isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

”The patients; 25 from Gbagada; 5 from Agidingbi; 8 from Eti-Osa (LandMark); 3 from Onikan and 15 from LUTH isolation centres, were discharged after full recovery and testing negative for COVID-19.

”This brings to 1,897 the number of #COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged from our isolation facilities.

”Remember, COVID-19 is real! Let’s continue to adhere strictly to all public advisories given by government #ForACOVID19FreeLagos,” Sanwo-Olu said.