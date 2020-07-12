COVID-19: Nigeria records 664 new cases, 15 deaths

Nigeria’s cases of COVID-19 rose to 31987 on Saturday with the confirmation of 664 new cases in 18 States of the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control which announced this on the update on its twitter handle also noted that Nigeria recorded 15 deaths to bring the total number of lives lost to the pandemic in the country to 724.

According to NCDC, 224 of the new infections were in Lagos while 105 were confirmed in the Federal Capital Territory.

Other states where new infections were confirmed and the number were: Edo-85 Ondo-64 Kaduna-32 Imo-27 Osun-19 Plateau-17 Oyo-17 Ogun-17 Rivers-14 Delta-11 Adamawa-10 Enugu-7 Nassarawa-6 Gombe-3 Abia-3 Ekiti-3

Till date, according to NCDC, 31987 cases have been confirmed, 13103 cases have been discharged and 724 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory from the pandemic.