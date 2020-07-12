CSOs in Rivers to launch ‘1k Support  Campaign’ for  Ikokwu 5

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

The Rivers Civil Society Organisations (RIVCSO) has said it will launch the ‘1k Support Campaign’ on Monday, July 13,2020 to fund the campaign for justice for Chima Ikwunado, the automatic tortured to death in the custody of the E-Crack Squad of Rivers Police Command and four others, popularly known as ‘Ikokwu four’ who were also inflicted with various degrees of grievous injuries when they were detained alongside the deceased.

The campaign, which will be launched in collaboration with the five victims of police torture, together known as ‘Ikokwu 5,’ according to Comrade Enefaa Georgewill, the Chairman of Rivers Civil Organizations, is to encourage all citizens of goodwill to support the #JusticeForChima & Ikokwu4 =JusticeForIkokwu5 struggle with their one thousand naira(1k).

“An account controlled by the Ikokwu 5 and RIVCSO will be publicized for this purpose. The campaign has moved from noise and protest in Port Harcourt to the courts, national assembly and protest in Abuja to force the Inspector General of Police,IGP, to prosecute SP Benson Adetuyi, the former Commander of the infamous E-Crack Squad. All of these can only achieved with resources and tact.”

Enefaa Georgewill explained further that the contributions will also be used to support the late Ikwunado’s wife and newly born son, support the medication of Ikokwu4, support lawyers of Ikokwu 5 and support the Ikokwu 5 campaign in Abuja.