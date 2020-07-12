Eight suspected kidnappers in police net in Delta 

Eight suspected kidnappers in police net in Delta 

Sunday, July 12, 2020 8:34 pm


File photo of typical gunmen in Nigeria

The Police Command in Delta has confirmed the arrest of eight suspected kidnappers in Issele-Uku, Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Spokesperson, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, told journalists on Sunday in Asaba that the kidnappers were apprehended by local vigilantees in Issele-Uku on Saturday.

“About eight of the suspects were arrested and are currently in police custody.

“I called the DPO of Issele-Uku and he confirmed the development. I learnt that the vigilantees went on raiding in the bush and arrested the suspects.

“However, we gathered that the leader of the gang is still at large; so we are intensifying efforts to arrest him,” Onovwakpoyeya said.

Corroborating, the Chairman of the Issele-Uku vigilante group, Mr Nkeadi Obunwa, said that the suspects were armed herders.

He said that they were rounded up in the bush and handed over to the police in the community.

According to him, the community vigilantees were working in collaboration with the police to rid Issele-Uku and its environs of criminal elements.

“We are helping the police and our efforts are yielding results. Just yesterday, we recorded a great feat in the fight against criminals in our community,” Obunwa said.

He called on the state government to assist local vigilance groups with materials and fund to help motivate them to do more in securing their localities.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    17 mins ago

    Ignore fake recruitment advert, Army urges Nigerians
    25 mins ago

    Ondo poll: You can’t dictate mode of primary, APC tells aspirants
    32 mins ago

    COVID-19: Lagos discharges 47 Nigerians, 9 foreigners
    43 mins ago

    Global coronavirus cases up by over 230,000 – WHO
    48 mins ago

    Ibadan most wanted criminal gang leader, Ebila, killed
    2 hours ago

    Why Nigerian students should write 2020 WASCE — VC 
    2 hours ago

    Military airstrikes neutralise scores of bandits in Zamfara Forest
    2 hours ago

    2023: Why APC must zone presidential ticket to South East – Group 