Excitement in Rivers as UPTH medical team deliver 2 COVID-19 patients of babies

Sunday, July 12, 2020 1:32 pm


UPTH Surgeons in the theater taking delivery of one of the Covid-19 positive pregnant women.

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt
There is huge excitement at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, UPTH, following as the medical staff successfully delivered two pregnant COVID-19 patients of babies successfully, the first of such feats to be recorded since the hospital started treating patients infected with the deadly virus.
The two babies were delivered  on the 9th and 10th of July, 2020 as announced in an official statement endorsed
Prof. Ngozi Orazulike, Head of Department, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, UPTH.
According to Professor  Orazulike,”History was made in University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital on the 9th and 10th of July 2020 respectively as we delivered our first two pregnant COVID-19 Positive Women Successfully.
“The first delivery was a Spontaneous Vertex Delivery to a baby boy, while the second was delivery by Elective Caesarian Section, ECS, also to a beautiful baby girl. Mothers and babies are doing well and continue to be on management for Covid-19.
“Special thanks to our Departmental Infectious Disease Team of Dr Victory Oputa (the lead surgeon), Dr Ozah (the assistant surgeon) and Dr Inya who took the vaginal delivery.
“We thank our amiable Chief Medical Director Prof Henry Ugboma for his determination. We also thank the Head of the Hospital Infectious Disease Unit – Dr Alasia and his team, the attending anesthetists, peri-operative nurses and the entire hospital management team for the excellent collaboration.
“We shall continue to offer excellent care to our women in these perilous times.”
