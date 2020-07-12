Ignore fake recruitment advert, Army urges Nigerians

Sunday, July 12, 2020 8:55 pm


The Nigerian Army has called on members of the public to ignore an advert purportedly seeking to enlist young Nigerians into the army.

Maj. Nsima Essien, Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Directorate of Army Recruitment, Resettlement and Reserve (DARRR), said this in a statement issued on Sunday in Port Harcourt.

Essien, who said that the fake recruitment exercise was the handiwork of fraudsters, warned aspiring applicants against falling prey to the scam.

She said: “The attention of the DARRR has been drawn to circulation of fake recruitment form for 2020/2021, obtained through the web link: http://recruitment.army.mil.ng.

“The website is purportedly seeking the enlistment of citizens into the Nigerian Army.

“The directorate wishes to inform the public that the recruitment form in circulation is fake, and the web link is not the official website of DARRR.”

Essien pointed out that DARRR recruitment portal had not been opened to applicants seeking to enlist for 80 regular intake into the army.

“So the public is hereby requested to note that all information related to DARRR can be accessed through its official website: https://recruitment.army.mil.ng.

“To this end, this disclaimer, therefore, serves as timely notice for the public to beware of the scam,” she said.

