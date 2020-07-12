Man, 24, arrested for inflicting injury on 10 years old boy

Sunday, July 12, 2020 10:26 pm


The maltreated boy and the alleged tormentor

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta
A 24-year- old man, Badmus Folarin, has been arrested by men of Nigeria Police, Ogun State Command for maltreating a 10 -year -old boy Sunday David, living with his family.
The suspect was arrested following a distress call to Owode Egbado division from a concerned neighbor to the family who reported through telephone call that they were hearing a sorrowful crying of a young boy at no 12 Elegushi street Owode Yewa .
The Police detailed a patrol team to the scene where the young boy was seen lying down helplessly with serious injury all over his body.
On enquiry, it was discovered that the suspect put a knife on fire and when the knife was red hot, he applied it to the buttock of the young boy, thereby inflicting a second degree injury on the innocent boy.
On interrogation, the suspect alleged that the victim who is living with the family opened a tin of Milo tea belonging to the suspect’s mother and licked from it.
The victim was quickly rushed to hospital by the police for medical attention while the suspect was also arrested and detained.
Meanwhile the commissioner of police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to anti -human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and possible prosecution
